Goa govt to lift ban on new jobs from January 2021: CM

The government had banned fresh hiring till December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panaji: The Goa government will lift its ban on new recruitments from next January, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

The government had banned fresh hiring till December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawant told reporters the proposed move would make a large number of employment opportunities available in private as well as government sectors.

Sawant said his government had attracted investment in the form of a maritime cluster and medical device park, which will provide employment opportunities to the youth.

He conceded that the financial situation of the state has taken a hit due to a decrease in the revenue by 35-40 percent.

The CM said the New Educational Policy would be implemented from the next academic year.

Source: PTI

