Goa Guv, CM condole death of Lalji Tandon

Panaji: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

In a condolence message, Malik said that Tandon was one of the senior-most BJP leaders and a “great administrator, polite and very friendly”.

“When I relinquished the office as Governor of Bihar, it was Lalji Tandon who took over. During his tenure in Bihar, he worked tirelessly for the education sector. He served as a Minister in Uttar Pradesh for a long time where he worked for the welfare of the people. He had a very close association with Atal Behari Vajpayee and was incharge of his election cell,” Malik recalled.

Tandon, 85, died in a hospital in Lucknow where he was admitted for the last few weeks.

Sawant said: “Saddened to learn about the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor and senior BJP leader Lalji Tondon. His immense contribution to public life will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief.”

Source: IANS