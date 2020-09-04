Goa Guv lauds older teachers for adapting to online education

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 6:44 pm IST

Panaji, Sep 4 : Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday lauded older teachers for adapting to new technology in order to teach students online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Especially during the ongoing Covid pandemic, when schools are closed down for safety of students, it is important to mention that the teachers have been putting significant efforts and time for online teaching to make sure the students are productive even at home. This is a commendable effort as many teachers who haven’t been technology-savvy, especially the older staff have trained themselves in order to reach out to their students,” Koshyari said in a message to the state on Teachers’Day eve.

READ:  Social media star Mr. Faisu to star in action-thriller web series

The Maharashtra Governor who is holding the additional charge of Goa also said, “Therefore, every student and their parents owe a huge debt of gratitude to the teachers for making sure that a student could sit in the comfort of their homes and yet learn during this difficult time. I urge the parents to extend all support to the school administration and teachers in order to achieve success in the online teaching medium”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close