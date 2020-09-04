Goa Guv lauds older teachers for adapting to online education

Panaji, Sep 4 : Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday lauded older teachers for adapting to new technology in order to teach students online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Especially during the ongoing Covid pandemic, when schools are closed down for safety of students, it is important to mention that the teachers have been putting significant efforts and time for online teaching to make sure the students are productive even at home. This is a commendable effort as many teachers who haven’t been technology-savvy, especially the older staff have trained themselves in order to reach out to their students,” Koshyari said in a message to the state on Teachers’Day eve.

The Maharashtra Governor who is holding the additional charge of Goa also said, “Therefore, every student and their parents owe a huge debt of gratitude to the teachers for making sure that a student could sit in the comfort of their homes and yet learn during this difficult time. I urge the parents to extend all support to the school administration and teachers in order to achieve success in the online teaching medium”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.