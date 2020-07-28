Goa records biggest single-day jump of 258 Covid cases, tally 5,119

Panaji, July 27 : Goa recorded its biggest single-day jump of 258 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 5,119, health officials said.

The active cases in the state now stands at 1,673, the officials added.

As many as 133 persons were discharged after recoveries on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition staged walkout during the one-day monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, accusing the treasury benches of trying to avoid a discussion on the impact of coronavirus pandemic in the state, which has resulted in 35 deaths so far.

