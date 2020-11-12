Goa reports zero Covid deaths, first time in months

News Desk 1Published: 13th November 2020 4:50 am IST

Panaji, Nov 12 : In a first such instance in months, Goa reported zero Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday, even as the state reported 109 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Goa had reported its first Covid-19 related death in June 22 and its overall death count on account of the pandemic currently stands at 656.

In all, 45,498 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Goa and so far. The health authorities have tested 3.17 lakh samples, nearly one fifth of the state’s population, for Covid-19 so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

