Goa: Staff of 108 ambulance service help woman deliver twins

Panaji: The staff of the 108 ambulance service in Goa helped a woman deliver twins amid the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The woman was on her way to the district hospital in Mapusa town when she went into labour some 30 kilometres away from the destination, he told reporters.

“Twins were successfully delivered in the ambulance by Valpoi staff nurse Nilima Sawant along with other staff including Seema Parit and EMT Shreetan Kudnekar,” he said.

Source: PTI

