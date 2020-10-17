Goa to offer red carpet to US firms opting for FDI route: CM

Panaji, Oct 17 : Goa will offer a red-carpet welcome and facilitate single-window clearance to US companies keen on investing in the state through the 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

speaking at a function organised to mark the inauguration of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in Panaji, the Chief Minister pointed out that Goa was strategically located as a gateway to Europe with good export potential.

“My government will offer a red carpet welcome to US companies investing in Goa through 100 per cent FDI route. Our Investment Promotion Board will facilitate such investment on a priority basis, offering all clearances through a single-window system. We have one of the lowest industrial power tariffs in the country and offer several other incentives for setting up industry in the state,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state was eyeing investment in the education and knowledge sector, IT, electronics, and film city development etc.

“My government is focussing on setting up education, knowledge, and entertainment hubs and a film city. We can also get premier global educational institutes set up their campuses here,” the Chief Minister said.

“We expect a lot of investment when it comes to Knowledge Process Outsourcing, IT industries, as well as consulting, designing and animation services. We are in the process of setting up a greenfield electronic manufacturing cluster near the new airport,” Sawant said.

A new greenfield airport is coming up at Mopa in North Goa’s Pernem sub-district, he added.

