Goa University classes to begin virtually on Sept 1

Panaji, Aug 11 : The Goa University and all colleges affiliated to it will begin academic classes from September 1 online, a circular issued by the varsity late on Tuesday said.

“The University has decided that classes for the academic year 2020-21 will commence from September 1, 2020,” the circular issued by the varsity’s Registrar Y.V. Reddy to all HoDs of the University’s various departments and heads of all affiliated educational institutions said.

All educational institutions, including schools, have been shut down in the state on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The circular also said that all education modules will be conducted online and the transition to classroom teaching will take place, once it is “safe” to do so.

Over the last few weeks, the state has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases clocking 9,444. Goa currently has 2,878 active Covid-19 cases.

