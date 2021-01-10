GoAir sacks pilot over ‘derogatory’ tweet on PM

By IANS|   Published: 11th January 2021 1:09 am IST
GoAir to add over 100 new domestic flights from Sept 5

New Delhi, Jan 10 : Budget airline GoAir has sacked a pilot for posting derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

The spokesperson of the airline also said that it does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee.

“GoAir has zero tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour,” the spokesperson said.

“GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect,” added the spokesperson.

The pilot later deleted the tweet and apologised for the same. He has also locked his Twitter account post the incident.

READ:  Racial abuse of Siraj 'upsetting and disappointing', says Langer

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 11th January 2021 1:09 am IST
Back to top button