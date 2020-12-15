Goa’s active Covid cases drop below 1K for first time in months

News Desk 1Published: 16th December 2020 2:35 am IST
Panaji, Dec 15 : The tally of active Covid-19 cases in Goa dropped below 1,000 for the first time in months, with the total number of persons suffering from novel coronavirus in the state pegged at 995 on Saturday.

A total of 1,709 persons were tested on Saturday, out of which 92 tested positive, data released by the state Directorate of Health Services said. Three persons also died on Tuesday after testing positive on Saturday.

In all, 49,566 persons have tested positive in Goa since the pandemic was declared in March this year.

