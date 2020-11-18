Goa’s first woman Guv, noted author passes away (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 19 : Barely days ahead of her 78th birthday, Mridula Sinha, a prolific writer, senior BJP leader and the first woman Governor of Goa, passed away on Wednesday.

Born on November 27, 1942 in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, Sinha went on to become a name to reckon with in Hindi literature. Though, she has been the wife of Ram Kripal Sinha, a former Union minister and herself a senior functionary of the BJP; her identity revolves around her contribution in the field of writing.

The former Goa Governor wrote more than 46 books on various issues.

‘Jyon mehandi ko ranga’, ‘Nayi Devyani’ and ‘Gharwaas’ are some of the many novels she wrote.

She had also penned the biography on late Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia, a co-founder of the BJP.

Among Sinha’s story collections, ‘Sakshatkar’, ‘Ek Diye Ki Diwalia’, ‘Apna Jeevan’ are particularly special. But her domain of writing was vast, which even led her to write for children. ‘Aine ke saamne’, ‘Maanvi ke Naate’ are some of them.

A proud Bihari herself, one of her works for children was ‘Bihar Ki Lok Kathaye’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message said, “She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture.”

In her political stint, she has been a former president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

She had been associated with the BJP since the party’s Jana Sangh days. Being from Bihar and politically conscious, Sinha also participated in Jai Prakash Narayan-led ‘Samagra Kranti’.

Union WCD Minister who herself has been the BJP’s women wing Chief, tweeted, “With the passing away of Mridula Sinha ji we have lost a prolific writer , a kind administrator and a guiding light for many of us who had the privilege of serving in BJP Mahila Morcha.”

As Governor of Goa, she has seen many Chief Ministers change within a not-so-long span of time. Late Manohar Parrikar, Laxmikant Parsekar and Pramod Sawant, who is the current CM of Goa — she had administered oaths to all of them as Chief Ministers of the state.

Sawant said, for her, the former Goa Governor has been a ‘motherly figure’.

BJP President JP Nadda said he is ‘pained’ at the news.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.