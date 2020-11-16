Goa’s top three trade bodies dissatisfied with tourism policy

Panaji, Nov 16 : Three top trade bodies in Goa, including one directly linked to travel and tourism, have expressed their “dissatisfaction” over the newly-announced Goa Tourism Policy 2020 and urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to keep its implementation on hold until crucial inputs are submitted by them.

In a joint letter to Sawant, the Goa chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI) and the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) have also urged Sawant to not constitute the Goa Tourism Board, a key agency proposed by the policy to take long-term and short-term decisions related to tourism trade, until inputs are received from the three organisations.

“The TTAG, CII and GCCI, after a series of joint meetings, are writing this letter to express our dissatisfaction about the Goa Tourism Policy 2020 and the structure of the Goa Tourism Board…” it states.

The letter also urges Sawant “to ensure that the Goa Tourism Policy is not implemented till the inputs from us are received” and to “make sure that the Goa Tourism Board is not formulated, until the inputs from us are taken up for joint discussions”.

The policy, formally cleared by the Goa cabinet last month, pitches for diversification of the state’s bouquet of tourism offerings spread across 26 circuits, which includes promotion of the state as a culture and heritage tourism destination, while pitching for investments for creation of infrastructure for wedding tourism as well as the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism segment, while also underlining the importance of safety of tourists visiting the state.

The policy was put together by KPMG Advisory Services at a one-time cost of Rs 4.99 crore and Rs 8 lakh a month for a period of five years, for development of the four modules related to the policy.

Soon after its announcement however, the Opposition, as well as ruling party MLAs, have critiqued the policy, stating that it lacked homework and feel of ground reality and that it was too generic in its approach.

The policy is likely to be tabled for approval in the upcoming winter session of the Assembly.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.