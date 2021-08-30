Godavari water supply to be affected in Hyderabad in next 48 hours

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 30th August 2021 6:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: Following the flooding of the Mallaram pump house that supplies Godavari waters to Hyderabad and its adjoining areas, the supply of water could be affected in several areas of the city, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply Board said on Monday.

MD of HWSSB, Dana Kishore said water supply to Malkajgiri, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Nizampet and Bachupally would be affected in the next 48 hours.

With several districts, including Siddipet, witnessing heavy rains in the past 24 hours, the Mallaram stream was in spate and water subsequently entered the pump house.

Siddipet collector P Venkatrami Reddy, who inspected the pump house, asked the HMWSSB General Manager Brajesh to resume water supply to Hyderabad after the flood water is pumped out, Telangana Today reported.

