Godrej Consumer Products names Sudhir Sitapati as next MD & CEO

Mumbai: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) announced on Tuesday that Sudhir Sitapati will join the company as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 18, 2021.

Nisaba Godrej, currently the Chairperson and Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as Executive Chairperson.

A company statement said that Sitapati’s appointment will enable GCPL to leverage his significant experience in building sustainable and profitable businesses to guide the growth strategy going forward.

Sudhir has spent 22 years at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he led teams across categories and functions in India, Europe, South East Asia and Africa to create significant value for the business.

He was appointed to the HUL Management Committee as an Executive Director in 2016, making him one of its youngest ever members.

Sitapati is currently the Co-chair of the CII National Committee of Food Processing and is a past Co-chair of the FMCG Committee.

Nisaba Godrej said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Sudhir to Godrej. His significant experience and passion for building sustainable and profitable brands and businesses aligns very strongly with our purpose at GCPL. Sudhir’s values-based leadership style also makes him a great fit with the Godrej culture. I look forward to his partnership in unlocking the amazing potential of our company and leading its next phase of growth.”

“I am very inspired by the legacy of the Godrej Group, and GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers across emerging markets. I am excited about working closely with the talented GCPL team to build on the incredible work they are doing and create sustainable, long-term value for our company,” Sitapati said.