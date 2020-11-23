Godrej Interio launches essential range, ushering festivities in India

MUMBAI: As India sets to embrace the festivities, Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture solutions brand, brings with itself incredible offer and announces the launch of its essential range of products. The newly launched products in essential range ‘Bobbin rage of Sofa’ and ‘Gradient Sofa range’ are the latest addition to the brand’s wide range of sofa sets, while ‘Apex bedroom set’ and ‘Grove bedroom set’ will widen the bedroom set category.

The brand also plans to launch more products across bedroom, living room and dining room category to expand its range of affordable offerings. The launch of the products has been announced to cater to high demand for furniture in India ahead of the festivities.

These products are designed and developed to help families spend quality time with their loved ones especially as the state government has announced a series of measures to help people celebrate the festival in compliance with the COVID regulations.

With design thinking being the root of every innovation, Godrej Interio is offering the essential range of products that cone with good quality, functionality, design, and sustainability at an affordable price with assured warranty to the customers.

Bobbin and Gradient have been designed as affordable solutions to enhance the living space. These product ranges are available in 3-seater, 2-seater and 1-seater configurations; and offer two color shade options each. Similarly, in the bedroom set range, Apex and Grove are designed for the people who seek to upgrade their lifestyle.

Available in both king and queen sizes, the beds also offer abundant storage space for your belongings. The contemporary designs of the sofas and beds liven up your space and ensure that you cherish moments of togetherness with your family. The 3 eater sofa sets start from as low as Rs. 20,000 while king size beds start from Rs. 30,000 only.

As a part of festive celebrations offers, customers will get exclusive offers in the home furniture and Kitchen furniture items like a mega discount of up to25% and additional discounts of up to value Rs. 24,000 which consumers can redeem in their subsequent purchase.

The consumers can also get a chance to win a free chimney with their kitchens. The exclusive offers also include free gifts such as premium comforters and pillows with Godrej Interio Mattresses.

Mr. Subodh Mehta, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio said, “The changing customer mindset during pandemic has made affordability even more relevant. The idea is to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products that are affordable keeping in mind customer’s wallet and needs.

This is well addressed by our recently launched essential range of products. As India is set to embrace the celebrations of festivals of lights and happiness, after months of tough battle with the pandemic, Godrej Interio is launching this revolutionary essential range of products to enable our customers to celebrate to their fullest by spending time with the loved ones. These are affordable keeping in mind customer’s wallet and needs. We believe we will achieve normalcy from forthcoming festival season, which also will be supported by marriage season.

” About Godrej Interio: Godrej Interio (GI) is India’s premium furniture brand in both home and institutional segments with a strong commitment to sustainability and centers of excellence in design, manufacturing and retail.

Led by the largest in-house design team in the country in the furniture category, GI aims to transform spaces with its thoughtfully designed furniture to create brighter homes and offices with products that have the highest design quotient in aesthetics, functionality and technology. With consistent pursuit of excellence and a special focus on health and ergonomics, GI’s product portfolio comprises a massive range.

Today, we design and manufacture furniture for office spaces, homes, educational institutes, healthcare facilities, laboratories and more. Along with furniture we offer Audio Visual and 360 Degree Turnkey solutions. Each of our product range revolves around comfort and aesthetics while delivering well-designed, fun and functional furniture solutions.

Godrej Interio has 7 manufacturing facilities situated at Mumbai, Khalapur, Haridwar, Shirwal, and Bhagwanpur. GI’s Shirwal Plant is Green Co Platinum Certified, and Mumbai Plants are Green Co Gold Certified. GI is widely known for its comprehensive sustainability certifications for its products in furniture category.

Currently present in over 650 cities with 250 exclusive showrooms and 800 dealers, GI is one of the largest divisions of Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., part of the Godrej Group, one of India’s largest engineering and customer product groups.

For further information, please visit https://www.godrejinterio.com/

Source: PTI