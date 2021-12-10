Gold concealed in private parts seized from 4 Sudanese nationals

Hyderabad: Custom officials at Hyderabad international airport on Friday intercepted four Sudanese nationals for allegedly smuggling crores of worth gold concealed in private parts.

According to the customs officials, two female and two male Sudanese passengers travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad on Flight No. AI 952 were held on the point of suspicion immediately after their arrival.

During customs check, the passengers were found to have gold bars and gold in paste form concealed inside their rectum.

During the operation, gold items totally weighing 7.3Kg valued at Rs.3.6Cr were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is under progress.