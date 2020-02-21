menu
search
21 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / India /

Gold deposits found in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra

Posted by Qayam Published: February 21, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Gold deposits found in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra
Photo: ANI

Sonbhadra: Gold deposits were found in Sonbhadra district by the Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining.

“The government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which survey is being done. Gold deposits are found at two places – Sonpahadi and Hardi field. GSI estimated gold deposits of 2700 million tonnes in Sonpahadi while 650 million tonnes in Hardi filed,” KK Rai, District Mining Officer told ANI.

The administration has continued the 7-member team for auction of blocks through e-tendering.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved