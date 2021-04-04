Gold price in Dubai likely to climb

Dubai: Gold price in Dubai is likely to climb this week due to rise in the demand of yellow metal. US bond price will also play a role in the metal’s price.

As per chief investment officer at Century Financial Vijay Valecha, the price of the metal will be between Dh203.25 and Dh217.50 during the week.

Currently, the price of 24K gold in Dubai is Dh209.75 whereas, 22K, 21K, and 18K gold prices are Dh197, Dh188, and Dh161per gram, respectively.

Meanwhile, gold dealers in India are expecting a rise in demand for the metal this week if the price remains the same. However, the surge in Covid cases can become a hurdle in the metal’s demand