Gold rises by Rs 177; silver crashes Rs 1,112

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 177 to Rs 47,267 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday in line with gains in the precious metal in global markets and a fall in the rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,090 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices declined by Rs 1,112 to Rs 60,533 per kg from Rs 61,645 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined by 5 paise to 75.49 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,789 per ounce and silver dipped marginally to USD 22.45 per ounce.

Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.26 per cent up near USD 1,789 per ounce on Wednesday, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.