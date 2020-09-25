Gold rises by Rs 324, silver jumps Rs 2,124

By MansoorPublished: 25th September 2020 4:50 pm IST
gold

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 324 to Rs 50,824 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, halting its four-day decline on recovery in the international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal closed at Rs 50,500 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also bounced back and gained Rs 2,124 to Rs 60,536 per kilogram from the previous close of Rs 58,412 per kilogram.

Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi halted decline by rising Rs 324, in line with the recovery in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

READ:  Rupee drops 20 paise amid renewed growth concerns

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,873 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 23.10 per ounce.

Gold prices witnessed recovery from Thursday’s evening session as the dollar index pared gains on US stimulus hopes, Patel added.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorPublished: 25th September 2020 4:50 pm IST
Back to top button