Hyderabad: Customs officials searched the baggage of a passenger who had come from Dubai and formed that he had hidden 149 gm gold in the grinder. Its value is estimated at Rs. 6.39 lakh.

In another case, customs officials seized 1 kg gold which the passenger had concealed in his jacket. Its value is estimated at Rs. 45.9 Lakh.

It is observed that these days gold is being smuggled from gulf countries in large qualities.