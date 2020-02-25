Gold worth Rs 1.38 crore seized by DRI, four arrested

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Over three kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.38 crore has been seized from four people by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials at a toll plaza here.

The officials, acting on specific intelligence that the four would be traveling by road to Hyderabad with the smuggled gold, mounted a vigil at the Raikal toll plaza on the city outskirts, the DRI said in a release here.

While one man traveling in a private bus was nabbed, the other three in a cab were arrested and a total of 31 gold bars valued at Rs 1.38 crore was seized from them, it said.

The four in their statements had admitted to smuggling the gold and they were doing so in exchange for financial consideration, the DRI said.