Gold worth Rs 18 lakhs seized at Hyderabad airport

Published: 26th November 2020 8:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: The custom sleuths seized 369 grams of gold worth Rs. 18 lakh from two passengers who came from Riyadh at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Thursday.

Based on the specific information, custom officials questioned the passengers and upon frisking, it was found that they were carrying gold biscuits in their trouser pockets.

According to the Hans media, the worth of seized gold is estimated to be of Rs 18,45,000.

The two have been taken into custody and were being investigated.

