Gold worth Rs 23.6 lakh seized by Chennai Air Customs

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs on Sunday said it had seized 463 grams of gold valued at Rs 23.6 lakh from rummaging Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai and also from a passenger who had come by that flight on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said based on an intelligence input the Indigo Airlines flight which arrived from Dubai was rummaged.

Two packets containing gold in form of paste wrapped with adhesive tape weighing 406 grams were found concealed ingeniously in inner panel of the aircraft body/wall next to one of the seats.

On extraction 309 grams gold of 24k purity valued at Rs 15.72 lakh was recovered and seized as unclaimed under Customs Act.

In another case, Kalil Rahman (49) of Ramanathapuram who arrived by same flight was intercepted at exit.

On personal search one gold paste bundle weighing 176 grams was recovered, which on extraction yielded 154 grams of gold valued at Rs 7.84 lakh.

Source: IANS