Golden Temple lights up, but fireworks restrained

Amritsar, Nov 14 : The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, was lit up on Saturday amid tje festive spirit in this Sikh holy city but fireworks to mark Diwali and ‘Bandi Chhor Diwas’ were symbolic this time.

Golden Temple’s manager Mukhtiar Singh said eco-friendly and low-decibel crackers were used during the firecracker show that lasted for 5-7 minutes only.

The Diwali festival is celebrated in the Sikh religion as ‘Bandi Chhor Diwas’ (prisoner liberation day). On this day in 1619, the sixth guru of the Sikhs, Guru Hargobind, returned to Amritsar after being released, along with 52 princes, from the Gwalior prison by Mughal Emperor Jahangir.

The guru and the princes arrived in Amritsar during Diwali festivities. Since then, the Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali celebrations coincide at the Golden Temple complex.

Hundreds of devotees could be seen lined up since Saturday morning to offer prayers at the shrine.

