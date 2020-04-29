Gone too soon: Bollywood remembers actor par excellence Irrfan

Mumbai: “Gone too soon”, “an irreparable loss to Indian cinema”, a “one of a kind” artiste and someone who will be “missed dearly” is how a shocked film fraternity reacted to actor Irrfan Khan’s death on Wednesday.

Those who had worked with the actor, remembered his “warm smile” and “magical talent” in films as diverse as “Maqbool”, “The Namesake”, “Life of Pi”, “Paan Singh Tomar”, “Haasil” and others.

Irrfan, 54, died in Mumbai hospital surrounded by his family, wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Aayan. The actor was fighting neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer with with he was diagnosed in 2018.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Irrfan on Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 film “Piku”, said the news of the actor’s death was “most disturbing and sad”.

“An incredible talent… a gracious colleague… a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema… left us too soon… creating a huge vacuum… Prayers and duas,” he posted.

Sircar was among the first to break the news of Irrfan’s death.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote.

Director Mahesh Bhatt, who worked with Irrfan in “Rog”, said they had met after his diagnosis.

“The warmth of your smile will forever linger my friend. Alvida dost,” he wrote.

Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Irrfan in “Saat Khoon Maaf”, said the actor paved the way forward for many like her.

“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family,”

Akshay Kumar said it was terrible to hear about Irrfan’s passing away.

Filmmaker Karan Johar said as an artiste, Irrfan raised the bar of Indian cinema and he will “terribly” miss him.

“Thank you for those indelible movie memories….thank you for raising the bar as an artist …thank you for enriching our Cinema….we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives…..our cinema….we salute you,” Johar tweeted.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who shared the screen with Irrfan in 2008 ensemble comedy “Sunday”, wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan.”

Actor Kajol said, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Irfaan Khan. My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time. Rest in peace.”

Farhan said Irrfan was “truly a one of a kind actor.

“#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon” he tweeted.

Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan’s co-star in the internationally acclaimed “The Lunchbox”, said she was “heartbroken”.

Taapsee Pannu said it was difficult to believe the actor is no more.

“When we thought nothing could make us feel worse, this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have,” she tweeted.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she is “deeply saddened”.

“Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. It’s a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP,” she wrote.

Anushka Sharma remembered Irrfan as a “phenomenal actor”.

“Such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti,” she tweeted.

Source: PTI

