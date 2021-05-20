Good samaritan Muslim youths performed last rites of a Hindu COVID-19 victim

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of humanity, Muslim youths in Nirmal District of Telangana performed last rites of a Hindu COVID-19 victim when his close relatives and friends refused to come forward to undertake the task.

According to a report, Raghuva Reddy of Laxmipur village, Guddam Mandal of Nirmal District breathed his last yesterday morning due to coronavirus.

No one from his relatives and friends came forward to perform his last rites.

Immediately after getting the news, five Muslim youths of the village decided to perform the last rites of the dead man.

Wearing the PPE kits, these good samaritan Muslim youths performed the last rites of Raghuva Reddy according to Hindu traditions and customs.

Extremist communal beliefs have become irrelevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people from different faiths coming forward to help each other

There are scores of incidents across the country when close family members and relatives of Hindu Corona victims shied away from ensuring decent last rites for their near and dear ones. At that time the good samaritan Muslims came forward to perform the task.

Humanity is in full bloom as voluntary Muslim organisations and individuals are coming forward to show their humane side in this otherwise depressing pandemic times.

This and dozens of such incidents are a love message from Muslims to the communal hate merchants who are working day in and day out to peddle a false image of Muslims as “terrorists”.

Unfortunately, these hate mongers through their hate politics and communal venom are doing a great disservice to the motherland they ostensibly claim to serve. They are, in fact, singlemindedly harming the country and disturbing its peaceful environment.