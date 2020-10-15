Good samaritans help Hyderabad flood victims with essentials

Hyderabad: The incessant rains in the city on Tuesday resulted in immense loss to the so-called ‘Smart City’ which was seen struggling with water. Worse, the torrrential rains were followed by power and network disruptions in the capital city of Telangana.

Amid this misery and loss, several good samaritans not only from Telangana but also from other states have been coming forward to help those affected in the Hyderabad floods.

It was not just men helping the police with evacuation but also women who extended their helping hand by providing food to the affected in Hyderabad.

Lifelines for Hyderabad flood victims

Among many other women were Dr Qadeera, Salma, an entrepreneur from Bengaluru and Nausheen from Hyderabad collaborated to raised funds providing some relief to the flood victims in the city.

“After watching the viral heart-wrenching videos of people, we just couldn’t stay back and came together to help them the best possible way,” said Dr Qadeera.

“Being women, helping victims on the ground was difficult so we are helping them indirectly by raising funds for those NGOs and foundations who are working on ground,” she added.

This trio is raising funds from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which are then sent to two NGOs named Humanity First Foundation and Feed Saturday, which are aiding the affected ones.

Mohammed Shujatullah, founder of Humanity First Foundation, Hyderabad, who is helping people on the field said, “We tried arranging float boats and went to the areas including Falaknuma and Bandlaguda to provide the victims with essentials. By the Grace of God, we distributed nearly 500 packets of food, 500 water bottles, 200 milk packets, candles and matchboxes as there is no power since Tuesday night.”

Explaining the situation in Old City he said that the scenario is worse in reality than in the picture.











Feeding Saturday is the second organization who are aided by the women trio. Its founder Abdul bari said, “We are providing essentials like food, water and required groceries to the Hyderabad flood victims especially the homeless,” said Abdul Bari. Check out their social media page for joining hands and helping the victims.









They have distributed food and water to the homeless near the Salarjung museum, Tolichowki and Shaikpet.

The two foundations in collaboration with the women trio plans to continue the activity and help the Hyderabad flood victims until things get normal.