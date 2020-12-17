Google acquires Neverware that turns old PCs into Chromebooks

San Francisco, Dec 17 : Google has acquired Neverware, a company that turns old PCs into Chromebooks, for an undisclosed sum.

The New York-based firm announced this on its website, saying Neverware and CloudReady are now officially part of Google and the Chrome OS team.

Neverware owns the software application called CloudReady that allows users to convert a PC into a system that runs Chrome OS.

“We’re looking forward to sharing more details with all our CloudReady customers, users, and fans in the coming weeks and months,” the company said on Wednesday.

“CloudReady will continue to be available as-is, and we’re committed to supporting and maintaining existing customers.”

Over the long term, CloudReady will become an official Chrome OS offering, and existing customers will be upgraded seamlessly as that happens.

“There are no changes to the Neverware support policies at this time”.

According to a report in About Chromebooks, some of the software that Neverware makes could help Google continue to push Chrome OS updates to older devices.

