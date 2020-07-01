Google announces 3 winners of ‘Build for Digital India’ programme

New Delhi: In a bid to help Indian students create solutions for real-world problems, Google on Wednesday announced three teams as winners of its Build for Digital India programme launched in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) last year.

The three winning teams were selected from over 7,000 students from more than 1,000 universities in India. Google supported students to build their prototypes by providing them access to curated content across technologies like mobile, web, machine learning and cloud.

The three teams are The Third Eye from MIT world Peace University, Maharashtra for their theme ‘Smart Cities and Infrastructure’; Anukai Solutions from Chitkara University, Punjab for the theme ‘Smart Cities & Infrastructure’; and ISpeakFree.LY team from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Maharashtra for the theme ‘Accessibility & Disability’.

“We congratulate these student teams and every student that participated in this six-month journey. We are confident that their entrepreneurial spirit and innovative solutions will help address areas that are core to India’s challenges,” said Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, Google India Developer Relations.

Out of over 3,000 project submissions, Google shortlisted 61 projects to attend an in-person mentorship boot camps across four cities in India.

Based on feedback shared by the mentors, top 15 projects were shortlisted, before selecting the three winners.

“We are glad to see the result of the strong collaboration between MeitY and Google in mentoring and upskilling over 7,000 engineering and technology students with more than 3,000 strong ideas and prototypes that aim to solve for India,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The programme offers a platform for engineering students to develop market-ready, technology-based solutions that address key social problems.

Source: IANS