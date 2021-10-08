Google changes policy to prevent false info over climate change

Hyderabad: Google has updated its ads and monetization policies to prevent the spread of false information on climate change. The same will apply to YouTube.

The platforms will “prohibit ads and monetization of content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” read the announcement with the change in policies.

The platforms will not monetize videos and ads that deny climate change calling it a hoax or a scam. This includes claims that deny long term trends that show global warming, and claims denying greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change.

Google earlier changed its policies to prevent the spread of false information against the use of COVID-19 vaccinations and magic formulas to cure the disease. According to the MNC’s announcement, it will also closely inspect content to differentiate between those that discuss the issue, versus those that falsify or deny it. A combination of automated tools and human review systems will be initiated for the same.