Google Chat for Web gets dark mode update. Finally!

Google Chat for Web and its corresponding app for desktop are getting the Dark Mode support which has been available on Android and iOS apps for almost a year. Progressive Web App (PWA) will also get Dark Mode support.

Dark Mode provides for a better viewing experience in low-light conditions, thus potentially reducing strain on eyes.

In its blog post, the tech giant has announced the roll out of Dark Mode update for its Web and desktop app version. It says that this feature cannot be controlled by the admin.

To access this feature within chat.google.com or the Google Chat PWA, the user has to go to Settings> Theme settings> select “Dark Mode”.

Google further stated that the update has started rolling out in gradual manner from August 20, and it might take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible on users’ computers. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.