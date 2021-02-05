Google Cloud inks multi-year deal with Twitter

San Francisco, Feb 5 : Google has inked a multi-year deal with Twitter to help the micro-blogging platform with data processing and analytics based on machine learning tools.

Twitter in 2018 decided to work with Google Cloud to move cold data storage and its flexible compute Hadoop clusters to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), to enable the company enhance the experience and productivity of its engineering teams working with its data platform.

“Our initial partnership with Google Cloud has been successful and enabled us to enhance the productivity of our engineering teams,” Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal said in a statement on Thursday.

“Building on this relationship and Google’s technologies will allow us to learn more from our data, move faster and serve more relevant content to the people who use our service every day,” he added.

The Hadoop compute system is the core of Twitter’s data platform, and Twitter runs multiple large Hadoop clusters that are among the biggest in the world.

The migration will enable faster capacity provisioning; increased flexibility; access to a broader ecosystem of tools and services; improvements to security; and enhanced disaster recovery capabilities.

“Architecturally, we will also be able to separate compute and storage for this class of Hadoop workloads, which has a number of long-term scaling and operational benefits,” Agrawal had said in an earlier statement.

Google Cloud Platform’s data solutions and trusted infrastructure will provide Twitter with the technical flexibility and consistency that its platform requires.

