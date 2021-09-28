Google creates new illustrations designed for profile picture

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has created new images designed to be used for your Google profile picture, the company has announced.

The new images, called Google Illustrations, look quite nice and they could also be useful for people who want to associate an image with their account but don’t want to use a photo of themselves, The Verge reported.

The new library of illustrations indicates that Google is taking a different approach from avatars like Snap’s Bitmoji or Microsoft’s Xbox avatars, which can let you make stylized representations of what you look like.

Google’s new illustrations instead give you a wide variety of generic things and places to use for your avatar.

Right now, however, the illustrations are only available to Android users, according to Google.

If you’re on Android, you can set one as your profile pic in Google Workspace and Contacts on Android — follow the steps in this GIF from Google if you want to do that.

Google said it’s “working on” bringing the new illustrations to iOS and web and to more products.

The company said it’s also going to expand the collection of illustrations available, so if you don’t see one you like now, check back when Google has added more.