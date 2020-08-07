Google discontinues Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 7th August 2020 6:43 pm IST

San Francisco: Google has officially discontinued the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones in the US and some other regions.

The phones are no longer available for purchase in the Google Store in the US but are still available in partner stores for the time being, reports CNET.

“Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 and 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 and 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last,” the report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

The decision to end sales for the Pixel 4 series came only 10 months since they went on sale in the US back in October last year.

However, just like all Pixel devices, the Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.

Google recently announced the Pixel 4a, a mid-range smartphone that’s priced at $349 and also confirmed that the Pixel 5 and a 5G-equipped 4a would be coming later this fall.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close