Google Earth is now available on Firefox, Edge, Opera

California: Google is expanding its Earth for web experience to more browsers except for Safari.

In a Medium post, engineer Jessi Beck and Jordon Mears, Tech Lead Manager, Google Earth, note that after six months of public beta, Google Earth is now accessible on other browsers including Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Opera.

For this, the company moved the Chrome-only Google Earth onto WebAssembly and the W3C web standard. Google plans on polishing the Earth on web experience for alternative browsers and adding support for Safari.