Google launches free Stadia game demos

San Francisco, Oct 21 : Google has announced that it was offering time-limited and completely free demos for the upcoming Stadia games.

Existing or new Stadia users will be able to play demos of Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, with more coming later this week.

These will be available for a week and won’t require a Stadia Pro subscription or even a form of payment to play them, reports The Verge.

Games like Humankind will be available from Wednesday, with an Immortals Fenyx Rising demo arriving on Thursday and each demo game will be available for one week free of charge.

A user user just need to create a Stadia account and then start playing the game demos streamed from Google’s Stadia cloud servers.

Google apparently has more Stadia updates coming later this week, and the company also announced that the critically-acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available for purchase on the Stadia Store on November 24.

In addition, Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red also announced that the Stadia version of the open world role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on November 19 — the same day it is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Google announced the game was coming to Stadia all the way back in August 2019, but didn’t reveal a final release date.

The game was set to launch on other platforms on April 16, but it was delayed twice this year to its current November 19 release date.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.