Google launches Kids Space on select Android tablets

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 7:32 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 31 : Google on Monday launched a new kids mode on select Android tablets that features apps, books and videos for your children to explore, learn and have fun as they stay home.

Google Kids Space will be available globally on certain Lenovo tablets first, including the new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD Gen 2, and will arrive on more Android tablets soon.

“Kids Space is designed with your kid at the centre of the experience and made for them to become explorers of the things they love,” Google said in a statement.

For Kids Space, Google worked with top publishers to make popular children’s books free of charge, and have over 400 free books available in the US alone.

In the Watch and Make tabs, kids can view creative and fun videos from YouTube Kids that are engaging and encourage off-screen activities.

“And if you’re looking to customize even more, parents can download additional content from Google Play,” the company said.

Google earlier launched a new kids tab in Google Play that helps parents easily find and pick “teacher-approved” apps for their kids.

“Parental controls require the Family Link app on a supported Android, Chromebook, or iOS device,” Google said.

Kids Space requires a Google Account for your child. Google Assistant is not yet available in Kids Space.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

