Google to launch Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G on Sept 30: Report

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 21st August 2020 6:20 pm IST
San Francisco: Google is reportedly gearing up to launch Pixel 5 as well as Pixel 4a 5G smartphones on September 30.

Google launched Pixel 4a mid-range phone earlier this month.

According to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider and serial leakster, the Pixel 5G will be announced in colors like black and green on the last day of September.

The Pixel 4a 5G variant will be announced alongside in black colour only.

The Google Pixel 5 recently appeared on AI Benchmark and the listing confirms that it is powered by the SD765G SoC.

The presence of the SD765G inside the device reveals that it will debut as the first 5G-ready Pixel phone.

The device will be the first Pixel phone to come with 8GB RAM. However, the AI Benchmark has no information on the other specs of the device.

The upcoming Pixel 5 smartphone is also expected to feature a larger 6.67-inch, 120Hz OLED panel.

Display analyst Ross Young claimed earlier this month that the next Pixel device will be sporting a 6.67-inch display supplied by Samsung and BOE and the screen would support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is likely to feature a modern punch-hole display, similar to the Pixel 4a.

It is expected to arrive with more premium features, IP water rating and wireless charging support.

The recently announced Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch OLED display and it is powered by Snapdragon 730 mobile platform. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage.

Source: IANS
