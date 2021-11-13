Government schools in Telangana face shortage of 20k teachers

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 13th November 2021 2:03 pm IST
Primary schools
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: It’s a double whammy for the Telangana Government schools’ students. While education is suffering in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, the negligence of the Department of Education is further aggravating the situation.

In those government schools which are facing teacher shortage, the government is failing to even appoint the “Vidya volunteers” leave alone the regular ones which is adversely impacting thousands of students’ education.

There were thousands of families who were unable to pay the high fee of private schools and shifted their children to Government schools on a wider scale.

About 2.5 lakh students took admission in different government schools across the state. Government schools that were already facing teacher shortage are now in need of 15k to 20k teachers.

Earlier the teachers were deputed from nearby schools to those facing teacher shortage. Now it is not the case anymore.

It has been more than two months since the physical classes started but there is no sufficient number of teachers to engage the students. There are 26,285 Government schools across Telangana state.

