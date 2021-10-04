Government schools in Telangana witness increase in attendance

Hyderabad: Government schools in Telangana are witnessing a rise in the number of students attending in-person classes. It is increasing on daily basis.

Last month, the Telangana government allowed all educational institution to reopen as the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased significantly in the state.

However, many parents started sending their children after seeing that the managements of the schools are strictly following COVID-19 guidelines.

The rise in the number of students attending in-person classes in government schools in Telangana can also be attributed to the fact that many private school students are shifting to state run schools. The department of education has disclosed that the attendance in the government schools is 67.87 percent whereas in the private schools, it is 39.54 percent. In the aided schools, it is 38.86 percent.

