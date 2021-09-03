Government to restore Mir Alam Mandi, Owaisi to review project

Hyderabad: The restoration of the Mir Alam Mandi will be taken up by the Telangana government keeping in mind the historical glory of the place.

Historical activists in the past have expressed concern over the decay and damage to the Mandi’s kaman (arch) which could threaten the safety of vendors and visitors of the market.

Special Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar on Friday tweeted that the restoration of the market will be done under the guidance of Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao, and that the restoration work will be carried out under the review All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the Mir Alam Mandi on Friday to inspect the area before the restoration project commences.

The Telangana government has also taken up the restoration of other historic places over the past few years in the hopes of repairing and preserving well-known monuments of the city. On September 2, Kumar announced that the restoration of Namapally Sarai – the resting place of Nawab Tipu Khan, a high-ranking official in the sixth Nizam’s government – by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In the past, the restoration of other structures like Moazzam Jahi Market had also been taken up.