Governor’s telemedicine services get good response; attends 21 calls

Hyderabad: In yet another instance proving her proactive role, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday set an example by attending numerous calls from people seeking medical advice. The team of doctors at Raj Bhavan, along with her, took as many as 21 calls and offered telemedicine to those in need.

Dr. Soundarajan, a doctor by profession, offered medical advice to patients with ailments ranging from common cold, symptoms of COVID-19, infertility to kidney failure among others. The service was offered from Raj Bhavan in the wake of rains caused in Hyderabad early this week. The Governor, besides offering medical advice and suggestion, also motivated the patients to take up healthy habits.

The patients were also pleasantly surprised by the Governor’s affectionate greetings in Telugu and her assuring words towards their ailments. During her interaction, the Governor advised people not to panic with common cold and mild fever, as they are common during the rainy season. “If the symptoms persist and aggravate, it is better to get the COVID-19 test done,” she added.

Doctors Dinesh and Nagamani, who work at Raj Bhavan dispensary assisted the governor in the providing telemedicine for the people.