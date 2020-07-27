Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps: Source

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 27th July 2020 2:57 pm IST
Mobile phone texting
Mobile phone texting

New Delhi: The government has banned 47 more Chinese apps, taking the total number of mobile applications banned for being prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country, to 106, according to a source.

The source privy to the development said that the 47 additional Chinese apps that have been banned now were clones and variants of the apps which were blocked earlier.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday, the source said.

The list of additional apps that have been banned was not immediately available, and there is no official word on the matter yet.

Earlier on June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaNewsTechnology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close