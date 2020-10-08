Govt debunks rumours of Lumpy Skin Disease spreading in cattle

Hyderabad: Unverified rumours of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) infecting affected cattle across Telangana has triggered panic among cattle owners in the state. Videos stating the same, which went viral over social media, also sent local news channels in a tizzy, which reported that several animals have been infected with the disease, leading to unrest among people.

To clear the air, however, Mohammed Saleem, Chairman of the TS Wakf Board and President of Jamiat-Ul-Quresh, inspected the Ramnastpura slaughterhouse in the old city along with other veterinary doctors. The Jamiat-Ul-Quresh organization also organized an awareness programme with regard to issues pertaining to Lumpy Skin Disease at a slaughterhouse on the same day.

After inspecting the cattle, Dr. Srinivas Reddy, Assistant Director of the Animal Husbandry department, said, “Cattle owners and the public need not panic about the disease. It’s just fake news surfacing on social media. Not a single case of LSD has been reported in the state.”

During the inspection on Thursday, officials said that veterinary specialists are taking all precautionary measures and regularly inspecting cattle before the animals are sent for slaughter. Mohammed Saleem also said that the state government is taking all preventive steps to vaccinate cattle, and added that the public can eat any meat hesitation. “it is misinformation about LSD,” he added.