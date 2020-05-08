Govt to give extra 5kg grains for free under TPDS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an additional allocation of food grains free of cost for distribution to all beneficiaries covered under TPDS (Targeted Public Distribution Scheme) @ 5Kgs per person per month for a period of three months i.e April-June 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

As part of the scheme, the Government of India has allocated 95,810 MT of rice monthly from April-June 2020to Telangana State which will benefit 191.62 lakh beneficiaries covered under TPDS as per provisions of NFSA.

In order to ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor and the needy due to the economic disruption caused by Covid-19, the State Government as per the directions of Government of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New Delhi and Food Corporation of India, Telangana region through Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) as on date has lifted and distributed 2.05 lakh MT’s of rice under the above-said scheme.

Ratna Chotrani

