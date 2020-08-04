Govt hospital staffer ends life after testing positive for COVID

Medak: A 35-year-old COVID positive patient, who was at a government hospital in Kuchanpalli Village in Medak district ended his life at his home early on Monday.

The victim worked at Narsapur government hospital. He had undergone COVID test on Saturday and was tested positive and was advised home quarantine.

He quarantined himself in a separate room at his home on Sunday. His wife, a staff nurse, elder brother and his parents resided in the same house.

Prime facie, behind his suicide is understood that the patient was upset with contacting the virus.

“On Sunday, night his wife advised him to do yoga for some time so that he would feel better, and he followed her advise but he took the extreme step later,” said Ghanpur sub-inspector Shekar reddy.