Govt is run by law not by a person, Jharkhand HC in Lalu case

Ranchi, Jan 8 : The Jharkhand High Court on Friday observed that the government is run by law, and not by a particular person, while hearing a case related to alleged jail manual violation by RJD President Lalu Prasad.

A high court bench comprising Justice Apresh Kumar Singh was hearing the jail manual violation case related to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. The court observed that the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) administration should have discussed the issue of shifting Lalu Prasad from the paying ward to the RIMS director’s bungalow with the higher authorities.

The RIMS administration should have informed the Birsa Munda central jail authorities regarding the threat of coronavirus. The jail administration should have the taken decision regarding shifting the RJD chief to any other place, the court maintained.

The court also wanted to know what was the big hurry to shift Lalu Prasad from the paying ward to the RIMS director’s bungalow.

The state government in it’s reply informed the court that there is no clear cut provision in the jail manual to shift a prisoner outside the jail. The state government also informed that there is no mention of providing security and appointing ‘sewadars’ for a prisoner shifted outside the jail. An SOP regarding this is being prepared, it said.

The court then sought to see the under preparation SOP during the next hearing on January 22.

The jail IG informed the court that Lalu Prasad was shifted to RIMS director’s bungalow due to coronavirus threat.

A PIL was filed in the Jharkhand High Court regarding the alleged jail manual violation by Lalu Prasad after an audio tape went viral in which the RJD president could be allegedly heard asking a Bihar BJP legislator to remain absent during the Speaker election.

