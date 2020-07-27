Govt launches ‘Mausam’ app for weather forecasts

New Delhi: The Ministry of Earth Sciences launched a mobile application ‘Mausam’ for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, which is designed to communicate the weather information and forecasts to the general public.

Using the app, the general public can access observed weather, forecasts, radar images and be proactively warned of impending weather events.

‘Mausam’ has services such as Nowcast, which will give three hourly warnings of localised weather phenomena and their intensity issued for about 800 stations, and districts of the country by the State Meteorological Centres of IMD. In case of severe weather, its impact also included in the warning.

The app will forecast weather conditions of around 450 cities, which will show the weather conditions of the past 24 hours and seven days.

Apart from this, as a warning in case of approaching dangerous weather, alerts will be issued twice a day for all districts for the next five days in colour code (Red, Orange and Yellow) to warn citizens.

The app has been designed and developed jointly by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics’ (ICRISAT’s) Digital Agriculture and Youth (DAY) team, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and India Meteorological Department.

Source: ANI