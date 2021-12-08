Govt mulls over to turn Gandhi hospital, TIMS into COVID care facilities

Hyderabad: The state government is once again mulling over to turn Gandhi hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) as exclusive covid treatment facilities.

During the first wave of coronavirus, the state government had turned Gandhi Hospital exclusively to treat coronavirus patients and it had set up the TIMS at Gachibowli.

During the second day of coronavirus, both these hospitals were exclusively treating the coronavirus patients.

But due to the gradual decrease in coronavirus patients these two facilities were also treating patients for other ailments. But now, In view of the ever increasing number of coronavirus patients in the state the government is once again thinking to turn the Gandhi hospital and TIMS for exclusively treating the covid patients.

The doctors working in these two facilities are saying that turning these two hospitals for exclusively treating the coronavirus patient will not be a proper decision. According to them, a large number of other patients are under treatment in these facilities.

The state government is taking all the preventive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic which also include facilities exclusively for the coronavirus patients.